Take extra care before you cross message for rail crossing users in Elland
People in Elland are being reminded to take extra care when using Brickyard level crossing, which sits between Cromwell Bottom Nature Reserve and Booth Royd Lane in Elland Lower Edge, as more trains pass through as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade.
The important message to stop and check in both directions for oncoming trains, before crossing over the track is reiterated as traffic along the line is set to increase.
Additional rail services between Manchester and Huddersfield are using the Calder Valley line, which Elland level crossing intersects, while work takes place on the Transpennine route.
People intending to use the level crossing are urged to take extra care as more trains pass through the area on weekends from 18-19 February until 4 to 5 March, from 15 to 16 April until 29 to 30 and on the weekend of 20 to 21 May.
For 26 days, from Saturday 11 March to Wednesday 5 April, additional trains will also run through the crossing.
This work is part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, a multi-billion-pound programme of railway upgrades to enable faster, more reliable, greener service between Manchester and York, Leeds and Huddersfield.
Over the last few years, the railway on the Calder Valley line has been upgraded to enable these extra trains to run. -This work was crucial in increasing line resilience and capacity and bringing long-term benefits to passengers on the route – as well as enabling trains to divert onto the line during major works on the Transpennine route.