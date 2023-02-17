Take extra care before you cross message for rail crossing users in Elland

The important message to stop and check in both directions for oncoming trains, before crossing over the track is reiterated as traffic along the line is set to increase.

Additional rail services between Manchester and Huddersfield are using the Calder Valley line, which Elland level crossing intersects, while work takes place on the Transpennine route.

People intending to use the level crossing are urged to take extra care as more trains pass through the area on weekends from 18-19 February until 4 to 5 March, from 15 to 16 April until 29 to 30 and on the weekend of 20 to 21 May.

People in Elland are being reminded to take extra care when using Brickyard level crossing

For 26 days, from Saturday 11 March to Wednesday 5 April, additional trains will also run through the crossing.

This work is part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, a multi-billion-pound programme of railway upgrades to enable faster, more reliable, greener service between Manchester and York, Leeds and Huddersfield.

