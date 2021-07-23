Earlier this year, Transdev signed an agreement to buy the old Yorkshire Tiger business for an undisclosed sum from its owners Arriva – not only securing 163 existing jobs at two depots at Elland and Waterloo in Huddersfield, but also creating more work as the newcomer looks to expand its presence across the region.

Transdev’s new company has already begun advertising locally and further afield for bus drivers to join Team Pennine’s mission to transform bus services across Kirklees and Calderdale.

Drivers and support staff who will all transfer into the new Team Pennine business from this Sunday will join Transdev’s existing family of 1,200 people based at its eight existing operating centres across Yorkshire and Lancashire.

Coun. Kim Groves, Chair, West Yorkshire Bus Alliance, with Transdev CEO Alex Hornby and the first three buses to carry the new Team Pennine livery

Transdev CEO Alex Hornby said: “Right from day one we’re all about making a positive impact for our new customers and being a company that reflects the spirit of the locations and people we serve. We will invest in the quality of service immediately by replacing one in three of the old Yorkshire Tiger bus fleet by the end of October, as part of our mission to create buses people will be proud to be seen on.

“In the coming weeks we’ll also be revealing upgrades to further routes in the Huddersfield and Holmfirth areas, while a brand-new fleet of Mercedes minibuses will land in the Halifax area too. And all this will come at no extra cost to customers, with fares unchanged plus a new range of day, week and longer period tickets available alongside our popular go-anywhere Transdev tickets from our Daytripper and Gold ranges.

“Our experience elsewhere has shown that forming strong and close links with the communities we serve is vital to our success in delivering real, positive and lasting change for bus users, and ensuring the bus is placed front and centre in enabling real improvements to everyday living in Kirklees and Calderdale. We’re already engaging with councils and community leaders, with further announcements to follow in the coming weeks.