Team Pennine makes changes to Halifax bus routes and timetables from next week

Currently Team Pennine runs buses on the 587 route between Halifax, Ripponden, Littleborough and Rochdale only on Sundays, but from Monday 25 July, it will take over all weekday journeys as well, with a new timetable featuring departures every hour Monday to Saturday, and four trips each way on Sunday.

Customers using the revitalised route for work and leisure travel can also look forward to travelling in style as the bus firm is promising to launch better, brighter refreshed low-emission buses onto the 587 route in Team Pennine’s eye-catching pink livery very soon.

The boost for the 587 cross-Pennine link, which is run on behalf of Metro, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s bus and rail brand, is part of wider Team Pennine improvements planned in the Halifax area.

Bus operator Team Pennine’s buses are to run seven days a week between Halifax and Rochdale as part of a package of improvements coming later this month. Brighter and better low-emission buses are also on the way for the cross-Pennine 587 route, and for Team Pennine route 502 between Halifax and Keighley.

The bus firm’s package of changes, which will also launch on Monday 25 July, include:

Route 502 Halifax – Keighley: Minor timetable changes to boost reliability. Brighter, refreshed low-emission buses are also on the way for this route, which will be rebranded with a ‘chuffing’ new name with a Northern twist, to be revealed soon!

Route 22 Halifax – Claremount: Customers have asked if this route can serve more of Halifax town centre to avoid a lengthy walk to the temporary bus station – Team Pennine says its 22 buses between 9am and 4pm will start on Market Street instead, with journeys into town dropping off on Commercial Street.

Team Pennine General Manager Joy Devine said: “We’re looking forward to providing the 587 route seven days a week, with an easy-to-follow timetable and friendly drivers to welcome everyone on board.

“The changes also mean Team Pennine’s value for money ticket range will now be available for travel on the 587 seven days a week - good news for fuel savers at a time when everyone is watching the pennies.

“We also plan to introduce refreshed low-emission buses in our distinctive pink Team Pennine livery to our 587 and 502 routes very soon, to deliver a brighter and better service while also helping to win over more new customers to the bus.”

Meanwhile, Calderdale Council’s partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to improve walking routes in west Halifax means changes to road layouts are on the way on Hanson Lane and Gibbet Street. To prepare for this, Team Pennine is also making changes to bus routes serving the area from Monday 25 July, including:

Route 20 Halifax – Rye Lane: New timetable introduced, with route 20 becoming the only bus for Rye Lane. Buses will continue to run every half hour Monday to Saturday daytime, and hourly in the evening and on Sunday

Route 21 Halifax – Highroad Well: Buses on this route will again serve Highroad Well as they did prior to 2020. The service will run every half hour at peak times and hourly for the rest of the day on Monday to Saturday. Combined with route 532, the route will continue to have at least two buses an hour throughout the day

Route 514 Halifax – Pellon and Wainstalls: This service will no longer be run by Team Pennine. First West Yorkshire will operate a replacement service for Wainstalls, while customers can also catch Team Pennine’s route 21 on Spring Hall Lane and route 546 along Hopwood Lane

Route 524 Halifax – Illingworth and Mixenden: This route will run to a new timetable between Halifax, Illingworth and Mixenden only, with Wainstalls served instead by First West Yorkshire’s buses. Buses on route 524 will pick up at Wards End and Market Street in Halifax town centre, but not on Albion Street.

Route 532: Halifax – King Cross: New timetable, with buses typically running 20 minutes earlier than at present.