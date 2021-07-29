Technical issue and lane closures causing delays of over an hour on the M62

The delays are on the westbound carriageway between junction 25 at Brighouse and junction 27 at Gildersome.

Highways England confirmed that the M62 in West Yorkshire is currently experiencing long delays of at least 60 minutes above usual journey times.

A spokesperson said: "There are currently long delays due to three lanes (of 4) being closed just west of junction 25. There is a technical fault preventing the signals from being cleared.

Delays on the M62

"Engineers are working to resolve the fault."

"The gantry which was showing lane 1/2/3 closure has been switched off and all lanes are now open to traffic.