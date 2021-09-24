Teens taken to hospital after being hit by car in Halifax crash

Emergency services were called at 8.32pm on Friday (September 17) to reports of a road traffic collision in Ovenden.

The collision occurred on Moorside Gardens when a black Toyota collided with a parked car and two pedestrians.

One of the pedestrians, a 14-year-old boy suffered serious injuries and other pedestrian, also a 14-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries.

The collision happened in Moorside Gardens. Halifax

Both teenagers were taken to hospital for treatment.

A 28-year-old man was arrested a short time later, in connection with the incident and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1769 17th September.