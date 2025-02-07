'Tell people why' call over Calderdale parking fees

A document aimed at summarising for the public the rationale behind why parking charges are brought in should be introduced, say Calderdale scrutiny councillors.

Overview and scrutiny members believe a document clearly explaining how such charges are determined and adopted should be published, and is among budget recommendations they are making to Calderdale Council’s cabinet.

In turn, cabinet will consider these alongside consultation submissions from members of the public and other groups when they meet on Monday (February 10) to make their own final recommendations to the full council, who will set the 2025-26 budget on February 24.

Cabinet councillors have warned it is likely, depending on town by town assessments, that charges or charging hours might need to increase in some places.

The council needs to save £3m to balance the books for 2025-26.

Other recommendations from the scrutiny councillors include ensuring standard of road repairs is considered as well as preventative work, as a better quality repair might lessen costs overall.

Where water off-run from private land is an issue damaging surfaces, conversations should be had with the landowners, again with the aim of reducing repair bills for the council.

They are recommending the council looks to reduce use of agency workers, instead investing the money in training its own staff and recruiting its own staff to do work, usually less expensive than using agency staff.

And cabinet councillors are urged to start a forensic review of education, health and care plans (EHCPs) to see which elements are actually medical and as such discussions follow with health authorities about who should pay those portions of the cost.

In context, councillors have heard that the council is overspending its 2024-25 budget. Identified savings are being met but outstripped by the cost of social care packages including ECHPs, which councils legally have to fund.

Social care assessments should also be speeded up, they have said.

Scrutiny councillors would also like to be involved earlier in the budget process.

