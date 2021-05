Robbery victim permanently scarred by drill in terrifying attack at his Calderdale home

Appeal for Calderdale residents to tackle invasive plant species to protect environment and reduce flood risk

News you can trust since 1853

A646 Burnley Road, Friendly - between 50m East of Warley Wood Lane and Whitty Lane

A646 Burnley Road, Cornholme - between Greenfield Terrace and Hudson Street

A6036 Bradford Road, Northowram - between Park View Avenue and Victoria Drive

A647 Boothtown Road, Halifax - between Woodside Road and Ploughcroft Lane

Monday, 31st May 2021, 7:00 am