These are the M62 closures that could delay and impact Calderdale drivers this week

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62, from 6am February 27 to 6am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closures for surveys.

M62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse

• M606, from 8pm January 9 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25, carriageway closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm February 13 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for barrier works.

• M606, from 9pm January 4 2023 to 6am December 30 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 26 to junction 22, slip road closures and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 9pm December 5 2022 to 6am December 30 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and junction 22 to junction 26, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M62, from 8pm March 13 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• M62, from 8pm March 16 to 5am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closure for technology works.