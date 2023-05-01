News you can trust since 1853
These are the M62 closures that could impact Calderdale drivers this week

Calderdale's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 08:25 BST

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M62, from 9pm December 5 2022 to 6am December 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and junction 22 to junction 26, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

M62 West, smart motorwayM62 West, smart motorway
• M606, from 9pm January 4 2023 to 6am December 31 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 26 to junction 22, slip road closures and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M62, from 8pm May 2 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 10pm May 2 to 5am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 23 to junction 25, carriageway closure and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via local highway authority network.

• M62, from 8pm May 4 to 6am May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 24, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm May 5 to 6am May 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

