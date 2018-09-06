These bus routes are affected by road closure in Mytholmroyd

Bus routes in Calderdale have been thrown into chaos after a burst water main blew a hole into a major commuter road.

On buses, a spoksesperson said: "Bus companies have been made aware of the issue and routes 590, 592, 597, 900 and 901 are all affected.

"For the rest of the week, people are advised to use train services through the valley or make use of active travel options such as walking or cycling if possible or for shorter journeys."

The Leader of Calderdale Council, Councillor Tim Swift, said: “We’re aware of how disruptive this road closure is and are working with our partners to ensure the damage caused is fixed as soon as possible.

“Unfortunately, due to the severity of the damage to the road and utility cables, we expect this closure to last a few days. We have requested round the clock working which has been agreed to ensure the work is completed as quickly as possible.

“We’ll continue to liaise with Yorkshire Water throughout the closure period and will continue to provide updates for residents and local communities who we know will be seriously disrupted by this water main burst.”