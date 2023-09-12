These closures on the M62 could affect Calderdale drivers over the next fortnight
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• M62, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 24, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.
• M62, from 8pm September 14 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.
• M62, from 8pm September 15 to 5am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.
• M606, from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.