News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

These closures on the M62 could affect Calderdale drivers over the next fortnight

Calderdale's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

M62, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 24, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

Roadworks in CalderdaleRoadworks in Calderdale
Roadworks in Calderdale
Most Popular
Read More
Read more: 32 photos that will take you right back to 1970s in Halifax and Calde...

• M62, from 8pm September 14 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm September 15 to 5am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M606, from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Related topics:National HighwaysM62Calderdale