These diversions are in place as the M62 is shut at Ainley Top due to a 'police incident'

Highways England has issued road diversions for motorists after the M62 was closed at Ainley Top.

Both carriageways of the M62 from Junction 22 to Juction 24 are closed due to a police incident.

In a statement Highways England said: "Emergency services are on scene.

"Road Users travelling westbound are asked to follow the "Solid Square" symbol:

"Exit the M62 at J24.

"Take the A629 north towards Exley/Halifax for 3 miles.

"Take 2nd exit at roundabout onto A646 for 1 mile

"At the junction with the A58 turn left towards Rochdale and follow this road for four miles.

"Bear left and take the A672 towards Oldham to rejoin the M62 at J21.

"Eastbound traffic are asked to follow the above in reverse."

