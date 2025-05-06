These Halifax buses may be delayed as highway repair and maintenance works take place

By Abigail Kellett
Published 6th May 2025, 12:30 BST
Metro has warned Halifax bus passengers of delays to some services due to roadworks.

Roils Head Road at Norton Tower is closed until Monday, May 26 for highway repair and maintenance works.

Carriageway patching will be taking place on the route from Norton Drive to the junction of Court Lane

Metro Travel News shared: “Roils Head Road is affected by roadworks until Monday 26 May.

“First West Yorks 541, 542 & Team Pennine 546 may be delayed due to these works.”

