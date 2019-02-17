"They could easily have been killed": Man receives treatment after car ploughs into West Yorkshire house

A man is receiving medical treatment for shock after a car ploughed into his home in the early hours of this morning.

Jay Rice was feet away from tragedy after the vehicle smashed into the property on Wakefield Road, Liversedge just after 2am.

The house, at the junction of Wormald Street, has been partially demolished by the impact.

West Yorkshire Police and structural engineers are currently at the scene. Wakefield Road remains closed off.

Resident Martin Schofield said Mr Rice is his best friend and was in the house with his dog and another man, Andrew Walsh, at the time of the crash.

He told the YEP: "They were downstairs on the sofa when it happened.

"The car landed just a few feet away. They could easily have been killed.

"The car hit some railings and then went into the house.

"Jay is still in shock at the moment and now he's also got to now worry about having nowhere to live."

Arriva tweeted to say that the 254 and 268A services are diverting via Union Road in both directions.