This is how long Burnley Road in Mytholmroyd will be closed for after water main burst

Motorists are being warned about more lengthy delays this evening and tomorrow through Mytholmroyd.

Mytholmroyd water main burst: Dramatic video and photos of the burst and aftermath

A burst water pipe has caused major damage to Burnley Road outside the Dusty Miller pub this morning.

READ: Burst water pipe closes Burnley Road through Mytholmroyd

Calderdale Council has now confirmed how long the road will be closed for.

In a statement the Council has said: The A646 Burnley Road at Caldene Avenue, Mythlomroyd will remain closed this evening and tomorrow.

Burst water main in Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd (West Yorkshire Police)

"Diversions are in place via Littleborough but these routes are very busy so only travel if absolutely necessary. If you can plan your journey to avoid the area please do so.

Mytholmroyd water main burst: School and businesses forced to close

Yorkshire Water has said they are working hard to make repairs and reopen the road as soon as possible.

In a statement the company said: "This morning, a water main on Burnley Road in Mytholmroyd burst causing significant damage to the road. Due to the damage, the road is closed for safety, with diversions in place.

"We’d like to thank local residents for their patience, we’re doing everything we can to get water supplies restored this afternoon.

Mytholmroyd water main burst: What is Yorkshire Water doing