This is how long Lightcliife roadworks and temporary lights will last

Roadworks and temporary traffic lights will be in place along a busy Calderdale route for another three months.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), is investing more than £400k to upgrade the ageing gas distribution network on Wakefield Road in Lightcliffe.

The major project, starting on Monday (August 6), is part of NGN’s ongoing development of infrastructure in Lightcliffe and will involve replacing approximately 1,300m of existing metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes.#

Two and three-way lights will be in place on Wakefield Road at the junction of St Giles Road, working towards the junction of Smith House Lane, until December.

Chris Nevison, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these works, and thank our customers for their patience and support in getting them completed as quickly as possible”.

For further information about the project please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: customercare@northerngas.co.uk.

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.