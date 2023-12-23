This is how many people used Halifax train station and other Calderdale stations last year

New Government figures have revealed which of Calderdale’s train stations was the busiest last year.

Office for Rail and Road data looks at the number of people entering and exiting every train station in the country, including the seven stations for which data was collected in Calderdale.

But what about in Calderdale? Here were the most used stations in the year to March.

Halifax train station

The top five stations:

1. Halifax – With 1.4 million entries and exits into the station in 2022-23, Halifax station topped the charts as the busiest train station in Calderdale.

2. Hebden Bridge – This was followed by Hebden Bridge station, which saw people enter and exit 680,000 times last year.

3. Todmorden – In third was Todmorden – 517,000 entries and exits were recorded there.

4. Sowerby Bridge – Just behind on 339,000 entries and exits was Sowerby Bridge.

5. Brighouse – And rounding out the top five was Brighouse, with 330,000 entries and exits.

The busiest stations outside London were Birmingham New Street, Leeds and Manchester Piccadilly.

The least used station that was open throughout the whole year was Denton in Greater Manchester, with 34 entries and exits.

Michael Solomon Wiliams, campaigns manager of the Campaign for Better Transport, said: "It’s encouraging to see that station usage is on the rise, but to continue this upward trend and surpass pre-pandemic numbers, rail needs to be better value and more reliable.