This is when Burnley Road in Mytholmroyd is scheduled to re-open

Motorists have been given a provisional date to when Burnley Road through Mytholmroyd is due reopen following a major water main burst.

Mytholmroyd water main burst: Dramatic video and photos of the burst and aftermath

A burst water pipe caused major damage to Burnley Road outside the Dusty Miller pub yesterday morning.

Calderdale Council has now confirmed how long the road will be closed for.

In a statement the Council has said: "Following the significant damage caused to the A646, Burnley Road in Mytholmroyd, it is likely that the road will remain closed until at least Friday 7 September.

"Diversions are in place via Littleborough but these routes are very busy so only travel if absolutely necessary. If you can plan your journey to avoid the area please do so.

Burst water main in Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd (West Yorkshire Police)

Yorkshire Water has said they are working hard to make repairs and reopen the road as soon as possible.

The Leader of Calderdale Council, Councillor Tim Swift, said: “We’re aware of how disruptive this road closure is and are working with our partners to ensure the damage caused is fixed as soon as possible.

“Unfortunately, due to the severity of the damage to the road and utility cables, we expect this closure to last a few days. We have requested round the clock working which has been agreed to ensure the work is completed as quickly as possible.

“We’ll continue to liaise with Yorkshire Water throughout the closure period and will continue to provide updates for residents and local communities who we know will be seriously disrupted by this water main burst.”