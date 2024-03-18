Three Brighouse car parks to temporarily close this week for maintenance work

Three Brighouse car parks will be temporarily closed this week for maintenance work to take place.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 18th Mar 2024, 11:30 GMT
Dates are weather dependent, but the current closure plan is:

Monday, March 18 - Church Lane Car Park

Tuesday, March 19 - Parsonage Lane Car Park

Car park at Parsonage Lane, Brighouse.
Wednesday, March 20 - Commercial Street / Methodist Church Car Park

The car parks will be closed by Calderdale Council while the spaces are re-lined.

They will be reopened once the work has been completed.

