Three Brighouse car parks to temporarily close this week for maintenance work
Three Brighouse car parks will be temporarily closed this week for maintenance work to take place.
Dates are weather dependent, but the current closure plan is:
Monday, March 18 - Church Lane Car Park
Tuesday, March 19 - Parsonage Lane Car Park
Wednesday, March 20 - Commercial Street / Methodist Church Car Park
The car parks will be closed by Calderdale Council while the spaces are re-lined.
They will be reopened once the work has been completed.