Incidents

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 (Gildersome) due to construction.

A650 - Slow traffic on A650 Bradford Road Eastbound at Smithy Lane (Blackgates School) due to construction.

Your afternoon traffic update for West Yorkshire

Congestion

M62 - Severe delays of 16 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).

M621 - Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on M621 Westbound between J7 A61 (Stourton) and J2A Cemetery Road (Holbeck).

Road closures

Lower Mill Bank Road, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

Stocks Lane, Ripponden - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Bankhouse Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Capel Street, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Capel Street both ways between A643 Bramston Street and Thornhill Road.

Thorncliffe Road - Road closed due to water main work on Thorncliffe Road both ways from A638 Halifax Road to Track Road.

Torridon Road - Road closed due to water main work on Torridon Road both ways from Wrexhall Road to Athlone Drive.

Cluntergate - Road closed due to gas main work on Cluntergate both ways from A642 Northfield Lane to Stringer Lane.

A6194 - Road closed due to construction on A6194 both ways between the Shell Garage and Novale Way.

Roadworks

B6114 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6114 Dewsbury Road near Whitwell Green Lane, Elland.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Thornhill Road at Castle Avenue, Rastrick.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Bramston Street at Thomas Street, Rastrick

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at Albert Street, Brighouse.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A644 Brighouse Road at Old Cottage Close.

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A58 Leeds Road at Upper Sutherland Road, Lightcliffe.

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

A62 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A62 Huddersfield Road at Union Road.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Bridge Road near Holyoake Terrace.

A645 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A645 Hill Top at B6136 Ferrybridge Road.

A650 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A650 Bradford Road at Smithy Lane (Blackgates School).

A6539 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A6539 Leeds Road at Joffre Avenue.

Lowry Road - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Lowry Road at Longwood Road.

Dewsbury Road - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Dewsbury Road at B6129 Dale Street.

Daw Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Daw Lane at The Sycamores.