People in part of a Calderdale town are being urged to keep their windows and doors shut tonight because of a fire.

Jumps Road in Todmorden has been sealed off as emergency services deal with the building blaze.

Train operator Northern says the fire is “suspected to involve gas cylinders”.

Because the blaze is near the railway line between Hebden Bridge and Blackburn, train services have been hit.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says it was alerted at 7.32pm and six crews have been deployed, including from West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester.

"All residents are being asked to please keep doors and windows closed due to the large amount of smoke in the air,” said a spokesperson.

"The road has also been closed as a precaution by our colleagues at West Yorkshire Police.

"Further updates will follow.”

Train services running between Hebden Bridge and Blackburn may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes, with disruption expected until the end of the day, says Northern.

York to Blackpool North services will terminate at Hebden Bridge.

Blackpool North to York services will terminate at Blackburn.

Manchester Victoria to Blackburn via Todmorden services in both directions are cancelled.