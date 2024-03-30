Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Halifax, Bradford and Leeds-bound Platform Two at Todmorden Rail Station has only been accessible by an underpass and steps for many years.

The Rochdale and Manchester-bound Platform One does have single level entry but from the car park, which itself has a sloped access.

Department of Transport Access For All funding was secured for the project four years ago, for lifts to serve both platforms.

Resident Clare Townley met with construction team staff at Todmorden Rail Station

Work was set to get underway but has stalled.

Resident, businesswoman and former councillor Clare Townley was among people frustrated after an area next to the station was coned off and traffic lights installed, affecting the one way road outside the station and the car park – but nothing happened.

Ms Townley said after six months since nearby residents received an update letter and of trying to find out what was going on, she contacted the Input Group – Northern Rail’s contractors for the site – and programme delivery manager James Lomax agreed for team members to meet her for an update on what was going on and explained the delay.

Mr Lomax told Ms Townley that there are two projects to improve accessibility and passengers’ journey experience – lifts and the installation of an accessible toilet, as well as some new station furniture, with some project funding by Network Rail and Northern Trains.

With a site compound now set up the companies will soon be re-mobilising on site, he said.

Mr Lomax apologised for the delays and explained works on the site had been paused to allow the companies to review and improve construction practices.

“This has in turn had an impact on design approvals and a reason for seeing minimal visible construction activity at the station.

“Access to the station to store materials and equipment has also been challenging but now resolved through the transportation of materials to the station via rail,” he said.