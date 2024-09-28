Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Todmorden residents are set to have their say on controversial cycle lane proposals for the town.

Calderdale Council says people will be able to give their views on the Active Todmorden project, proposed as part of the town’s £17.5m Town Deal, at engagement sessions which will be held at a stall in Todmorden Market in October.

The exact dates have not yet been announced but for those unable to attend, the plans and engagement documents will be made available at www.todmordentowndeal.co.uk .

The project, along with another which aims to reshape the area around Todmorden Market at the heart of the town centre, has come under fire from businesses and townspeople concerned about parking spaces lost.

Calderdale Council is the project lead partner for the cycle lane project, aimed at enabling more people to walk or cycle as part of their everyday journeys and improving access for all.

But with two Facebook groups opposed to the scheme, citing safety and practicality concerns as well as issues around parking spaces and impact on businesses, the council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said options would be further explored.

The cycle lane scheme also has support, a petition – We Support Cycle Infrastructure In Todmorden and Calderdale – launched online which has now gained 900 plus signatures.

Coun Courtney (Lab, Calder) said: “We recognise that there’s been significant public interest in the current proposals for the Active Todmorden project and I want to thank everyone who has given their feedback so far.

“We know from this, and from conversations with the Town Board, that some people have concerns about the scheme in its current form specifically around Patmos Gardens on Burnley Road.

“It’s really important that we get the right scheme for Todmorden.

“As the project lead, we will now review how this particular section fits with the other parts of the scheme, and explore alternative options for that particular location so that we can deliver a scheme that works for the programme and for Todmorden.

“Then we’ll hold a further engagement session so that people can take a look at the revised options and let us know what they think.”