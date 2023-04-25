The motorway will be closed overnight between junction 22 (Rockingstone Moss) and Scammonden Bridge from Monday, May 15.

National Highways says it will work on one side of the carriageway first, then the other and expects the work to be completed in July.

It has apologised in advance for noise this might mean for people living on diversion routes, which includes Elland and Ripponden.

The M62 will be shut for eight weeks

Project Manager Gordon Behrens said: “To keep any disruption to a minimum, we’ll be working overnight between 9pm and 6am, Monday to Friday, and during the day the motorway will remain open in both directions.

“To carry out this work safely, we will first close the westbound carriageway overnight for around four weeks. Once that’s completed, we’ll swap to the other carriageway to resurface in the opposite direction.

“However, we’re mindful that the diversion for motorway traffic will extend journey times. We kindly ask haulage and logistics drivers to follow this route whenever possible to avoid restrictions on local roads and noise issues in residential areas.

“We apologise in advance to customers on the diversion route who may experience increased traffic noise overnight and thank them for their patience while these important improvements are made.”

A fully-signed diversion, which has been agreed in advance with the police and the local authority, will be in place. This diversion is approximately 15 miles and will add around 35 minutes to people’s journeys.

Westbound, motorway traffic will be diverted at junction 24, leaving via the slip road onto the A629 at Elland, onto the A646, A58 Rochdale Road and A672 Ripponden to then re-join the M62 at junction 22.

Eastbound, the same diversion route is being used in reverse, leaving the M62 at junction 22 onto the A672 Ripponden, A58 Rochdale Road, A646, A629, and then re-joining the M62 at junction 24.

All work is dependent on weather conditions.