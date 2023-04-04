News you can trust since 1853
Traffic and travel: Buses diverting and 50-MINUTE delays reported because of roadworks on main route in and out of Halifax

Buses are diverting to avoid roadworks bringing traffic to a standstill on a main road in and out of Halifax.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 4th Apr 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read

First says the 681 is taking a different route because of huge queues being caused by temporary lights at Stump Cross.

It says delays of 50 minutes or more are expected.

Buses are instead going via Denholme Gate Road, West End, Ford Hill, Halifax Road Queensbury Road and Boothtown Road.

Roadworks are taking place while gas pipes are replacedRoadworks are taking place while gas pipes are replaced
As reported by the Courier, two weeks of work started yesterday (Monday) at the junction of New Bank and Godley Lane on the A58.

Three-way traffic lights are in place while gas pipes are replaced.

Motorists face delays on major route in and out of Halifax as two weeks of gas w...
