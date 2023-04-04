First says the 681 is taking a different route because of huge queues being caused by temporary lights at Stump Cross.

It says delays of 50 minutes or more are expected.

Buses are instead going via Denholme Gate Road, West End, Ford Hill, Halifax Road Queensbury Road and Boothtown Road.

Roadworks are taking place while gas pipes are replaced

As reported by the Courier, two weeks of work started yesterday (Monday) at the junction of New Bank and Godley Lane on the A58.

Three-way traffic lights are in place while gas pipes are replaced.

