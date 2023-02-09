News you can trust since 1853
Traffic and travel: Buses resume in Halifax town centre after damaged road repaired

Buses are stopping again on a popular Halifax town centre street after the road was repaired.

By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Damage to the stone setts King Edward Street was forcing buses to avoid some of the town’s busiest stops yesterday (Wednesday).

Repairs were carried out this morning and all services are running as normal.

First had stopped running buses on that street said there were concerns the road surface was affecting bus manoeuvring when steering and causing difficulties for its drivers.

The damaged street
