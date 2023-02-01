First announced at around 5pm today (Wednesday) that the 521, 522 and 523 would be avoiding Occupation Lane in Illingworth because of “acts of vandalism”.

Instead, these buses are going left from Ovenden Road onto Ovenden Way, right onto Cousin Lane, right onto Keighley Road and then back into Halifax town centre.

It is understood that services should be back to normal tomorrow morning.