Traffic and travel: Buses stop running in part of Halifax because of yobs

Buses have stopped running in part of Halifax this evening because of louts in the area.

By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

First announced at around 5pm today (Wednesday) that the 521, 522 and 523 would be avoiding Occupation Lane in Illingworth because of “acts of vandalism”.

Instead, these buses are going left from Ovenden Road onto Ovenden Way, right onto Cousin Lane, right onto Keighley Road and then back into Halifax town centre.

It is understood that services should be back to normal tomorrow morning.

First has stopped its buses to part of Halifax
