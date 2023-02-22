News you can trust since 1853
Traffic and travel: Buses stop running to King Cross in Halifax because of safety concerns over new road layout

Buses on five routes have stopped running to part of Halifax because of a new road layout causing safety concerns.

By Sarah Fitton
2 hours ago - 1 min read

According to Metro, the First services 579, 586, 590, 591 and 592 are not stopping on King Cross Road.

They say due to the new road layout, services are diverting until further notice.

They say: “First have safety concerns due to the new road layout.

Five services will not go to King Cross Road
"First services will diverting towards Halifax Town Centre to Aachen Way (A58), past King Cross Road down Aachen Way, turning left at lights up Queens Road, turning right at next set of lights back onto King Cross Road resuming normal route.

"Buses from Halifax are running their normal routes.”

