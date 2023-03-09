Because of the weather, Metro says passengers can use any valid bus ticket on any operator’s bus service in West Yorkshire.

The following Calderdale routes are being hit by the snow:

530 - not serving Fountainhead Village

Snow in Savile Park in Halifax today

561/562- unable to reach the following stops: Triangle, Lower Deer Play Farm, Mill Bank, Upper Deer Play Farm, Mill Bank Rd Lower Mill Bank Road, Birks Lane, Mill Bank, Cottonstones, Lumb Ln Lumb Bridge, Lumb Lane Alma Ln, Alma Lane Public House, Carr Farm, Lighthazles Road, Clough House Farm, Blackshaw Clough Bridge, Soyland Town, Cross Wells Rd Causeway Head Lane, Cross Wells Road Blue Ball Rd, Lane Head Rd Shaw Edge Farm, Lane Head Road Hob Lane, Soyland Town, Making Place Hall, Soyland Town, Cow Ln Soyland Town Road, Ripponden, Stony Lane, Ripponden, Royd Lane Maude Ln and Ripponden. Alternative stops: Rochdale Road School, Triangle, Oak Lane Sandy Dyke Ln, Elland Rd School Close and New Bank.

537- operating to Mount, Ainley Top into Elland, no service to Stainland / Outland / Sowood.

