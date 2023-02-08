King Edward Street – which has calling points for several popular services – is currently a no-go area for buses because of damage to stone setts at the bottom of the street.

Calderdale Council says it is planning a temporary repair tomorrow morning (Thursday) and will look at longer term options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As reported by the Courier earlier today, there are no barriers blocking the road but there are signs up in bus stops along that street saying “bus stop not in use” and directing people to different stops in other parts of the town centre.

King Edward Street in Halifax town centre

A spokesperson for Calderdale Council said: “We’re aware of some damage to the stone setts on King Edward Street in Halifax town centre.

"A temporary repair will be carried out tomorrow morning and we will assess the damage before identifying longer term options.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for First Halifax added: “We have temporarily suspended services from operating on King Edward Street due to the potential for the road surface to affect bus manoeuvring when steering and causing difficulties for our drivers.

“We are working with the highways team at Calderdale Council and have asked them to assess the road condition and advise on the situation.

The damaged stone setts

“Details of these temporary changes can be found on the Metro website and we will advise customers as soon as we can when services are able to resume their normal route and stops.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The affected services and the changed to their stops are listed below.

521/522/523 inbound to Halifax are to terminate at Waterhouse Street (stand 17) and commence their new journeys at Market Street (stop 16) due to the restricted space available during the bus station redevelopment.

509/511/513 inbound to Halifax via Dean Clough/Orange Street roundabout will terminate at Waterhouse Street (stand 17) commencing their journeys towards Pellon Lane/Mount Tabor from George Square (stand 25).

Buses are being redirected

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad