Traffic and travel: Main road in and out of Halifax Burdock Way closed by police - drivers urged to avoid the area
A main road in and out of Halifax has been shut by police.
By Sarah Fitton
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Burdock Way is closed this evening (Tuesday).
North Bridge is also understood to be shut.
Police have said: “Police are currently in attendance at a concern for safety incident involving a male on North Bridge in Halifax.
"Please avoid the area if possible.”
We will update this story with more details as we get them.