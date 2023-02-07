News you can trust since 1853
Traffic and travel: Main road in and out of Halifax Burdock Way closed by police - drivers urged to avoid the area

A main road in and out of Halifax has been shut by police.

By Sarah Fitton
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Burdock Way is closed this evening (Tuesday).

North Bridge is also understood to be shut.

Traffic is reported to be building up around Halifax.

The road is understood to be closed
Police have said: “Police are currently in attendance at a concern for safety incident involving a male on North Bridge in Halifax.

"Please avoid the area if possible.”

We will update this story with more details as we get them.

