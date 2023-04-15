News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Grand national 2023: Animal rights protesters plan to disrupt race
59 minutes ago Paul O’Grady’s cause of death confirmed as cardiac arrhythmia
1 hour ago UK set to bask in ‘mini heatwave’ with temperatures of 20C
2 hours ago Civil servants union strikes: Two strike days announced
4 hours ago Tony Blackburn pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show amid health concerns
4 hours ago 10 major stores to close for good in further blow for UK high street

Traffic and travel: Major route in and out of Halifax confirmed open again after being shut earlier and air ambulance spotted

Police have confirmed a major road in and out of Halifax is back open after being shut earlier this afternoon.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th Apr 2023, 14:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 15:47 BST

Burdock Way (the A58) was closed in both directions for more than two hours as officers respond to a “concern for safety”.

An air ambulance was spotted in the area at around 1pm today (Saturday).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Read more about 11 people from Halifax and rest of Calderdale up in magistrates ...
The road has been closedThe road has been closed
The road has been closed
Related topics:TrafficHalifaxPolice