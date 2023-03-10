Snow ploughs and gritters have been deployed.

Calderdale Council has said: “The forecast snow fell overnight across Calderdale and driving conditions this morning are very difficult.

"Two roads are currently closed – Cragg Vale out of Mytholmroyd and Keighley Road out of Hebden Bridge - however we have snow across all our road network.

Heavy snow has fallen overnight

"Please only travel if your journey is essential.”

The council has also said: “Our gritting fleet and additional tractors with snow ploughs will continue treating the priority network until it is clear of snow.

