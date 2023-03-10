Traffic and travel: Roads shut and 'do not travel' warning as snow ploughs deployed in Halifax and rest of Calderdale
Some roads are shut this morning after heavy snow across Calderdale last night.
Snow ploughs and gritters have been deployed.
Calderdale Council has said: “The forecast snow fell overnight across Calderdale and driving conditions this morning are very difficult.
"Two roads are currently closed – Cragg Vale out of Mytholmroyd and Keighley Road out of Hebden Bridge - however we have snow across all our road network.
"Please only travel if your journey is essential.”
The council has also said: “Our gritting fleet and additional tractors with snow ploughs will continue treating the priority network until it is clear of snow.
"We will then look to treating the remaining primary and secondary routes."