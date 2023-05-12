News you can trust since 1853
Traffic and travel: Roadworks causing bus delays of AN HOUR on the main road through between Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden

Huge traffic jams are being reported both in and out of Hebden Bridge.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th May 2023, 11:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 13:15 BST

According to the AA, there are several sets of temporary traffic lights for roadworks in place on Burnley Road between Halifax and Hebden Bridge.

First has said there are three sets of roadworks – two at Luddenden Foot and one at Hebden Bridge – and its 590 and 591 buses are running up to an hour late.

The lights include a four-way set of lights at the bottom of Heptonstall Road.

There are several sets of temporary traffic lights because of roadworksThere are several sets of temporary traffic lights because of roadworks
There are several sets of temporary traffic lights because of roadworks
They are causing severe delays for people in both directions today (Friday), with some motorists reporting on social media that they have been held up by 50 minutes.

A train strike today is also adding to the traffic issues.

