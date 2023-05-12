According to the AA, there are several sets of temporary traffic lights for roadworks in place on Burnley Road between Halifax and Hebden Bridge.

First has said there are three sets of roadworks – two at Luddenden Foot and one at Hebden Bridge – and its 590 and 591 buses are running up to an hour late.

The lights include a four-way set of lights at the bottom of Heptonstall Road.

There are several sets of temporary traffic lights because of roadworks

They are causing severe delays for people in both directions today (Friday), with some motorists reporting on social media that they have been held up by 50 minutes.

A train strike today is also adding to the traffic issues.

