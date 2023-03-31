Services in both directions were stopped on the line that runs through Halifax between Leeds and Manchester for several hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

It is thought to have been reported at around 6am.

They have now left the scene and trains are running but disruption is expected until later this morning.

Trains were cancelled for several hours

Northern has said: “Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes. Disruption is expected until 10.15am.

"The line has now been cleared and services are starting to resume but disruption will continue while the service is recovered.”

