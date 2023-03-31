News you can trust since 1853
Traffic and travel: Trains cancelled between Halifax, Leeds and Manchester after 'incident' in Sowerby Bridge

Trains were cancelled this morning after what has been described as an “incident” in Sowerby Bridge.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 31st Mar 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read

Services in both directions were stopped on the line that runs through Halifax between Leeds and Manchester for several hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

It is thought to have been reported at around 6am.

They have now left the scene and trains are running but disruption is expected until later this morning.

Trains were cancelled for several hours
Northern has said: “Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes. Disruption is expected until 10.15am.

"The line has now been cleared and services are starting to resume but disruption will continue while the service is recovered.”

