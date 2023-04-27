According to one of the Calderdale councillors for Skircoat, a significant part of the work to improve the Calder and Hebble junction of the A629 in Salterhebble has not yet started because the team working on the project have been told they need to wait for bats who live there to come out of hibernation.

But the weather has not yet been warm enough for this to happen.

Councillor Mike Barnes explained: “Substantive work has not started at the bottom of Salterhebble, as they have had to wait for the bats to come out of hibernation.

A629 roadworks. Bottom of Salterhebble.

"Bats are a protected species so certain work cannot be done that may disturb their hibernation period.

"This is usually at the end of March but the temperature has not risen enough so work remains in limbo pending an improvement in the night time temperatures.”

Coun Barnes also said that night-time roadworks will stop in May, re-commence June before another break until some further work in July.

"This is for essential works that require the A629 to become one lane with temporary traffic light control,” he said.

"Affected residents can apply for ear plugs from Sisk – I know that some have already done so and received these.”

He said there will be a push “in the coming month or so” to move traffic onto the new wider section of road, which should reduce traffic congestion.

"The project team are conscious of the problems caused by vehicles turning queuing and turning into McDonalds,” he added.

"Unfortunately, the police have reviewed this and do not believe that this is a safety issue and, consequently, hands are tied.

"We are aware that McDonalds have announced that they are revamping their site later this year (October) – no plans have been produced yet but talks between the council and McDonalds continue on this.”

Coun Barnes said the project’s team has promised that there should soon be more details available about when the work – which started in 2021 - should be finished.

