Traffic: Another crash on M62 closes slip road near Calderdale today

Part of the M62 had to be shut again this morning (Thursday) after an accident.

By Sarah Fitton
2 hours ago - 1 min read

The crash happened on the westbound slip road at junction 24 at Ainley Top at around 6am.

Drivers were sent off the motorway at junction 25 at Brighouse while the slip road was shut. It has now reopened.

The westbound carriageway of the M62 was closed for most of yesterday between junction 24 at Ainley Top Interchange and Junction 22 at Saddleworth after an accident which left one dead and another seriously injured.

The crash shut a slip road on the M62
