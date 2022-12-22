The crash happened on the westbound slip road at junction 24 at Ainley Top at around 6am.

Drivers were sent off the motorway at junction 25 at Brighouse while the slip road was shut. It has now reopened.

The westbound carriageway of the M62 was closed for most of yesterday between junction 24 at Ainley Top Interchange and Junction 22 at Saddleworth after an accident which left one dead and another seriously injured.