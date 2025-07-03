Traffic around Luddenden Foot: Road closed due to crash along A646 Burnley Road

By Abigail Kellett
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 14:18 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 15:37 BST
A major Calderdale road is currently closed due to a crash this afternoon (Thursday).

A646 Burnley Road Eastbound is closed between Luddenden Lane and Warley Wood Lane due to collision involving two vehicles at around 1.30pm.

There is slow traffic in the surrounding area.

Buses are being diverted due to the incident.

The First 591 and 592 buses are diverting via Cragg Road, Sowerby Bridge and Tuel Lane in both directions.

The 574 is also diverting.

Team Pennine shared: “Due to an incident on Burnley Road, the 574 will be diverting.

“The following stops will not be served in both directions:

“All stops from Friendly, opp Spring Gardens to Midgley Tray Royd Lane

“Until further notice.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”

