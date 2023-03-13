Traffic at standstill on M62 after crash near Brighouse
Traffic has come to a halt on the M62 this morning after a crash between a car and a lorry near Brighouse.
By James Carney
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 9:39am
Traffic had built up on the eastbound stretch of the road near junction 25 at Brighouse.
And a medical emergency closed the M62 in both directions yesterday afternoon (Sunday).
National Highways reported at 2.22pm that the M62 westbound had been closed due to a medical emergency within junction 22 for Saddleworth.