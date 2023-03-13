News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Traffic at standstill on M62 after crash near Brighouse

Traffic has come to a halt on the M62 this morning after a crash between a car and a lorry near Brighouse.

By James Carney
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 9:39am
Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Traffic had built up on the eastbound stretch of the road near junction 25 at Brighouse.

The congestion affected the eastbound stretch of the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And a medical emergency closed the M62 in both directions yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

National Highways reported at 2.22pm that the M62 westbound had been closed due to a medical emergency within junction 22 for Saddleworth.

TrafficM62