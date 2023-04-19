Traffic chaos: 33 Halifax and Calderdale roads where delays are likely due to roadworks
Drivers in Calderdale have been facing a number of delays across the borough due to various roadworks.
Here are where delays likely due to roadworks, how long the works will be taking place and who is responsible.
Godley Branch Road, Halifax – Road closure until April 25, Northern Gas Networks is responsible
Godley Road, Halifax – Traffic control (two-way signals) until April 25, Northern Gas Networks is responsible
New Bank, Halifax – Road closure until April 25, Northern Gas Networks is responsible
Queens Road, Halifax – Traffic control (stop/go boards) until April 21, Grain Connect is responsible
Skircoat Moor Road, King Cross, Halifax – Lane closure until May 31, Calderdale Council is responsible
Wakefield Road, Halifax – Traffic control (two-way signals) until April 20, Calderdale Council is responsible
Wakefield Road, Halifax – Traffic control (two-way signals) until April 20, Calderdale Council is responsible
Pinnar Lane, Bank Top, Halifax – Road closure until May 5, Northern Gas Networks is responsible
Whitley Lane, Bank Top, Halifax – Road closure until May 9, Northern Gas Networks is responsible
Grasmere Drive, Elland – Road closure until April 21, Northern Gas Networks is responsible
Back Clough, Northowram – Traffic control (two-way signals) until April 21, Northern Powergrid is responsible
Halifax Road, Hipperholme – Traffic control (two-way signals) until April 28, Yorkshire Water is responsible
Thornhills Beck Lane, Brighouse – Road closure until April 21. Yorkshire Water is responsible
Elland Road, Brighouse – Traffic control (two-way signals) until April 21. Northern Powergrid is responsible
George Street, Brighouse – Road closure until April 21. Northern Powergrid is responsible
Wakefield Road, Brighouse – Lane closure until April 21. Northern Powergrid is responsible
Canal Road, Sowerby Bridge – Road closure until April 24. Yorkshire Water is responsible
Canal Road, Sowerby Bridge – Road closure until April 21. Yorkshire Water is responsible
Steps Lane, Sowerby Bridge – Road closure until April 21. Openreach is responsible
Branch Lane, Sowerby Bridge – Road closure until April 21. Openreach is responsible
Burnley Road, Sowerby Bridge – Traffic control (two-way signals) until April 25. CityFibre is responsible
Keighley Road, Illingworth – Traffic control (two-way signals) until May 5. Northern Gas Networks is responsible
Field Head Lane, Illingworth – Road closure until June 28. Northern Gas Networks is responsible
Mill Lane, Illingworth – Road closure until April 21. Yorkshire Water is responsible
Mill Lane, Illingworth – Road closure until April 21. Yorkshire Water is responsible
Blackwood Hall Lane, Luddenden Foot – Road closure until April 21. Northern Gas Networks is responsible
Burnley Road, Hebden Bridge – Traffic control (two-way signals) until May 12. Northern Gas Networks is responsible
Cross Lane, Todmorden – Road closure until September 27. Calderdale Council is responsible
Burnley Road, Cornholme, Todmorden – Traffic control (two-way signals) until May 2. Northern Gas Networks is responsible
Pudsey Road, Cornholme, Todmorden – Road closure until May 31. Northern Gas Networks is responsible
Shore New Road, Cornholme, Todmorden – Road closure until May 31. Northern Gas Networks is responsible
Burnley Road, Portsmouth, Todmorden – Traffic control (two-way signals) until April 20. Yorkshire Water is responsible