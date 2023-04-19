News you can trust since 1853
Traffic chaos: 33 Halifax and Calderdale roads where delays are likely due to roadworks

Drivers in Calderdale have been facing a number of delays across the borough due to various roadworks.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 16:31 BST

Here are where delays likely due to roadworks, how long the works will be taking place and who is responsible.

Godley Branch Road, Halifax – Road closure until April 25, Northern Gas Networks is responsible

Godley Road, Halifax – Traffic control (two-way signals) until April 25, Northern Gas Networks is responsible

A58 at New Bank & Godley, HalifaxA58 at New Bank & Godley, Halifax
Most Popular

New Bank, Halifax – Road closure until April 25, Northern Gas Networks is responsible

Queens Road, Halifax – Traffic control (stop/go boards) until April 21, Grain Connect is responsible

Skircoat Moor Road, King Cross, Halifax – Lane closure until May 31, Calderdale Council is responsible

Wakefield Road, Halifax – Traffic control (two-way signals) until April 20, Calderdale Council is responsible

Pinnar Lane, Bank Top, Halifax – Road closure until May 5, Northern Gas Networks is responsible

Whitley Lane, Bank Top, Halifax – Road closure until May 9, Northern Gas Networks is responsible

Grasmere Drive, Elland – Road closure until April 21, Northern Gas Networks is responsible

Back Clough, Northowram – Traffic control (two-way signals) until April 21, Northern Powergrid is responsible

Halifax Road, Hipperholme – Traffic control (two-way signals) until April 28, Yorkshire Water is responsible

Thornhills Beck Lane, Brighouse – Road closure until April 21. Yorkshire Water is responsible

Elland Road, Brighouse – Traffic control (two-way signals) until April 21. Northern Powergrid is responsible

George Street, Brighouse – Road closure until April 21. Northern Powergrid is responsible

Wakefield Road, Brighouse – Lane closure until April 21. Northern Powergrid is responsible

Canal Road, Sowerby Bridge – Road closure until April 24. Yorkshire Water is responsible

Canal Road, Sowerby Bridge – Road closure until April 21. Yorkshire Water is responsible

Steps Lane, Sowerby Bridge – Road closure until April 21. Openreach is responsible

Branch Lane, Sowerby Bridge – Road closure until April 21. Openreach is responsible

Burnley Road, Sowerby Bridge – Traffic control (two-way signals) until April 25. CityFibre is responsible

Keighley Road, Illingworth – Traffic control (two-way signals) until May 5. Northern Gas Networks is responsible

Field Head Lane, Illingworth – Road closure until June 28. Northern Gas Networks is responsible

Mill Lane, Illingworth – Road closure until April 21. Yorkshire Water is responsible

Blackwood Hall Lane, Luddenden Foot – Road closure until April 21. Northern Gas Networks is responsible

Burnley Road, Hebden Bridge – Traffic control (two-way signals) until May 12. Northern Gas Networks is responsible

Cross Lane, Todmorden – Road closure until September 27. Calderdale Council is responsible

Burnley Road, Cornholme, Todmorden – Traffic control (two-way signals) until May 2. Northern Gas Networks is responsible

Pudsey Road, Cornholme, Todmorden – Road closure until May 31. Northern Gas Networks is responsible

Shore New Road, Cornholme, Todmorden – Road closure until May 31. Northern Gas Networks is responsible

Burnley Road, Portsmouth, Todmorden – Traffic control (two-way signals) until April 20. Yorkshire Water is responsible

