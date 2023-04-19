Traffic chaos: 33 Halifax and Calderdale roads where delays are likely due to roadworks

Here are where delays likely due to roadworks, how long the works will be taking place and who is responsible.

Godley Branch Road, Halifax – Road closure until April 25, Northern Gas Networks is responsible

Godley Road, Halifax – Traffic control (two-way signals) until April 25, Northern Gas Networks is responsible

A58 at New Bank & Godley, Halifax

New Bank, Halifax – Road closure until April 25, Northern Gas Networks is responsible

Queens Road, Halifax – Traffic control (stop/go boards) until April 21, Grain Connect is responsible

Skircoat Moor Road, King Cross, Halifax – Lane closure until May 31, Calderdale Council is responsible

Wakefield Road, Halifax – Traffic control (two-way signals) until April 20, Calderdale Council is responsible

Pinnar Lane, Bank Top, Halifax – Road closure until May 5, Northern Gas Networks is responsible

Whitley Lane, Bank Top, Halifax – Road closure until May 9, Northern Gas Networks is responsible

Grasmere Drive, Elland – Road closure until April 21, Northern Gas Networks is responsible

Back Clough, Northowram – Traffic control (two-way signals) until April 21, Northern Powergrid is responsible

Halifax Road, Hipperholme – Traffic control (two-way signals) until April 28, Yorkshire Water is responsible

Thornhills Beck Lane, Brighouse – Road closure until April 21. Yorkshire Water is responsible

Elland Road, Brighouse – Traffic control (two-way signals) until April 21. Northern Powergrid is responsible

George Street, Brighouse – Road closure until April 21. Northern Powergrid is responsible

Wakefield Road, Brighouse – Lane closure until April 21. Northern Powergrid is responsible

Canal Road, Sowerby Bridge – Road closure until April 24. Yorkshire Water is responsible

Canal Road, Sowerby Bridge – Road closure until April 21. Yorkshire Water is responsible

Steps Lane, Sowerby Bridge – Road closure until April 21. Openreach is responsible

Branch Lane, Sowerby Bridge – Road closure until April 21. Openreach is responsible

Burnley Road, Sowerby Bridge – Traffic control (two-way signals) until April 25. CityFibre is responsible

Keighley Road, Illingworth – Traffic control (two-way signals) until May 5. Northern Gas Networks is responsible

Field Head Lane, Illingworth – Road closure until June 28. Northern Gas Networks is responsible

Mill Lane, Illingworth – Road closure until April 21. Yorkshire Water is responsible

Blackwood Hall Lane, Luddenden Foot – Road closure until April 21. Northern Gas Networks is responsible

Burnley Road, Hebden Bridge – Traffic control (two-way signals) until May 12. Northern Gas Networks is responsible

Cross Lane, Todmorden – Road closure until September 27. Calderdale Council is responsible

Burnley Road, Cornholme, Todmorden – Traffic control (two-way signals) until May 2. Northern Gas Networks is responsible

Pudsey Road, Cornholme, Todmorden – Road closure until May 31. Northern Gas Networks is responsible

Shore New Road, Cornholme, Todmorden – Road closure until May 31. Northern Gas Networks is responsible

Burnley Road, Portsmouth, Todmorden – Traffic control (two-way signals) until April 20. Yorkshire Water is responsible

