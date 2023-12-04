Traffic chaos in Calderdale village after gas leak results in emergency roadworks

There have been long queues reported in and around Mytholmroyd today after a gas leak.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency repairs are needed to a gas main, causing four-way traffic lights to be in stalled on New Road.

Luddenden Foot’s ward councillors have posted: “There are traffic lights on New Road in Mytholmroyd due to a gas leak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The escape is being repaired and a replacement gas main is needed.

Four-way lights are in place after a gas leak

"This is work that needs to be done imminently, maintaining gas supply to the community is vital, as you can appreciate this is work that cannot wait.

"Yes, it is an inconvenience but a necessity, thank you you all for your patience, do take care out and about today, it's icy and extremely cold.”

People have been reporting long queues in the area, with Metro posting that buses are also being hit