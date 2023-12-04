Traffic chaos in Calderdale village after gas leak results in emergency roadworks
Emergency repairs are needed to a gas main, causing four-way traffic lights to be in stalled on New Road.
Luddenden Foot’s ward councillors have posted: “There are traffic lights on New Road in Mytholmroyd due to a gas leak.
"The escape is being repaired and a replacement gas main is needed.
"This is work that needs to be done imminently, maintaining gas supply to the community is vital, as you can appreciate this is work that cannot wait.
"Yes, it is an inconvenience but a necessity, thank you you all for your patience, do take care out and about today, it's icy and extremely cold.”
People have been reporting long queues in the area, with Metro posting that buses are also being hit
“Expect very lengthy delays to all services along Burnley Rd,” they said.