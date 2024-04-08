Calderdale mobile speed camera locations.Calderdale mobile speed camera locations.
Traffic: Here are 14 mobile speed camera locations in Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Brighouse this week

Here are the locations of Calderdale mobile speed cameras this week.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Aug 2022, 12:00 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 10:33 BST

Pictures are from Google Street View.

A646 Burnley Road, Luddendenfoot, Halifax - between 450m N/W of Station Road and John Naylor Lane

1. Burnley Road

A646 Burnley Road, Luddendenfoot, Halifax - between 450m N/W of Station Road and John Naylor Lane Photo: Google Street View

B6112 Stainland Road, Greetland - between 35m South of Bradley Lane and Queen Street

2. Stainland Road

B6112 Stainland Road, Greetland - between 35m South of Bradley Lane and Queen Street Photo: Google Street View

A647 Boothtown Road, Halifax - between Woodside Road and Ploughcroft Lane

3. Boothtown Road

A647 Boothtown Road, Halifax - between Woodside Road and Ploughcroft Lane Photo: Google Street View

A6036 Bradford Road, Northowram - between Park View Avenue and Victoria Drive

4. Bradford Road

A6036 Bradford Road, Northowram - between Park View Avenue and Victoria Drive Photo: Google Street View

