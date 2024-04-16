Traffic in Halifax: Delays of 30 minutes and 'cancellations expected' warning for buses through Halifax

Bus passengers in Halifax are being warned they could face half-hour delays and cancellations this afternoon.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th Apr 2024, 12:09 BST
First says temporary traffic lights on the A58 are causing delays of up to 30 minutes on its 681 service.

The route travels between Halifax and Bradford, with stops including in Northowram and Shelf.

It has also warned: “Further delays and cancellations to be expected.”

