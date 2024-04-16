Watch more of our videos on Shots!

First says temporary traffic lights on the A58 are causing delays of up to 30 minutes on its 681 service.

The route travels between Halifax and Bradford, with stops including in Northowram and Shelf.

It has also warned: “Further delays and cancellations to be expected.”