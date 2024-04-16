Traffic in Halifax: Delays of 30 minutes and 'cancellations expected' warning for buses through Halifax
Bus passengers in Halifax are being warned they could face half-hour delays and cancellations this afternoon.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
First says temporary traffic lights on the A58 are causing delays of up to 30 minutes on its 681 service.
It has also warned: “Further delays and cancellations to be expected.”
If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, you can contact the Courier reporting team by emailing [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.