Traffic lights on road between Elland and West Vale expected to be in place until August
Drivers along a road between Elland and West Vale could be facing delays until August due to traffic controls following a road collapse.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The traffic lights along Long Wall were first installed back in February with two-way signals placed along the road.
The works are needed due to collapse in the road and potential land slip.
A crack can be seen on the side of the road closest to the wider section of pavement as well as on the pavement itself.
Delays are likely until August 1.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.