Traffic lights on road between Elland and West Vale expected to be in place until August

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The traffic lights along Long Wall were first installed back in February with two-way signals placed along the road.

The works are needed due to collapse in the road and potential land slip.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A crack can be seen on the side of the road closest to the wider section of pavement as well as on the pavement itself.