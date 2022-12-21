Traffic: Long delays on roads in Calderdale after crash shuts M62 both ways
Traffic has been snarling up in parts of Calderdale after a crash closed the M62 in both directions this morning.
By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The serious accident involving one vehicle happened at around 5.30am on the westbound carriageway between junction 23 at Outlane and junction 22 at Rishworth.
Both sides of the motorway were shut but the eastbound carriageway has since reopened.
Drivers are still being advised to avoid the area if possible.
Queues have been reported through Ripponden as traffic makes it way off the motorway.