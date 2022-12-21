News you can trust since 1853
Traffic: Long delays on roads in Calderdale after crash shuts M62 both ways

Traffic has been snarling up in parts of Calderdale after a crash closed the M62 in both directions this morning.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The serious accident involving one vehicle happened at around 5.30am on the westbound carriageway between junction 23 at Outlane and junction 22 at Rishworth.

Both sides of the motorway were shut but the eastbound carriageway has since reopened.

Drivers are still being advised to avoid the area if possible.

The crash happened earlier this morning
Queues have been reported through Ripponden as traffic makes it way off the motorway.

