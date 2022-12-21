According to Highways England, the motorway is still closed westbound (towards Manchester) between junction 24 at Ainley Top Interchange and Junction 22 at Saddleworth.

The crash involved one vehicle and happened at around 4.20am today (Wednesday).

Initially, both carriageways were shut and, while the eastbound side has since reopened, the westbound carriageway is still closed.

Police were called to the crash early this morning

Highways England has said there is currently no estimate for wen the westbound side will reopen.

"The police investigation is complete and the scene is now in to the recovery phase where the remains of the car involved is being removed,” it has said.

"Once this is done there will a requirement for some infrastructure repairs. There is extensive nearside barrier damage along with some boundary fence damage.

“The boundary fence in this location also prevents livestock (sheep) from entering the network. Both will require making safe prior to re-opening.

"A lamp column has also been heavily damaged which has been electrically made safe but removal will be needed before re-opening.

“As a result of the repair work to the infrastructure and the complex recovery operation for the car, we cannot yet provide an estimate for re-opening time.”

They say there are severe delays of at least an hour on approach to the closure, and further significant delays on the diversion route through Calderdale.

Anyone who saw the accident or the circumstances leading up to the accident, or has dashcam footage that might help police with their investigation, should call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 143 of December 21.

Drivers are still being advised to avoid the area if possible.

Queues have been reported through Ripponden, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge and along the bypass between Halifax and Elland as traffic makes it way off the motorway.