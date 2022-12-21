Traffic: M62 crash update - one dead and another seriously injured after crash shuts motorway both ways near Calderdale
One person died in a crash on the M62 this morning near Calderdale which shut the motorway both ways.
Police say another person was seriously injured in the accident on the westbound carriage way between junction 22 at Rishworth and junction 23 at Outlane.
It involved one vehicle and happened at around 4.20am.
The crash shut both carriageways. While the eastbound side has since reopened, the westbound carriageway is still closed, say police, while they investigate.
Anyone who saw what happened or the circumstances leading up to the accident, or has dashcam footage that might help police with their investigation, should call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 143 of December 21.
Drivers are still being advised to avoid the area if possible.
Queues have been reported through Ripponden, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge and along the bypass between Halifax and Elland as traffic makes it way off the motorway.