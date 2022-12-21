Police say another person was seriously injured in the accident on the westbound carriage way between junction 22 at Rishworth and junction 23 at Outlane.

It involved one vehicle and happened at around 4.20am.

The crash shut both carriageways. While the eastbound side has since reopened, the westbound carriageway is still closed, say police, while they investigate.

The crash happened earlier this morning

Anyone who saw what happened or the circumstances leading up to the accident, or has dashcam footage that might help police with their investigation, should call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 143 of December 21.

Drivers are still being advised to avoid the area if possible.

