Traffic offences: How Calderdale Council wants to take over enforcing road rules from the police with help from ANPR
It is planning to apply for new powers from the Department of Transport to allow it to manage enforcement at specific locations.
Offences it would take responsibility for would include driving where vehicles are prohibited, stopping on yellow boxes, ignoring prohibited turn signage, and driving on routes that are only for buses, cyclists, and taxis to use.
The council is proposing to use the new powers in 15 locations across the borough, with sites identified based on surveys and knowledge of the road network.
Enforcement would be carried out using automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera technology, with signage in place to let drivers know.
During an introductory period, warning notices would be issued for a first offence for motorists found to be breaking the rules of the road.
After that, or for repeat offenders, fines would then be issued.
The council says any income would be reinvested to improve roads or the local environment.
Calderdale Council is asking for people’s views on the proposals to help identify any potential issues.
There is a survey that can be filled out at http://bit.ly/calderdalemte. The deadline for responses is June 11.
Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “Keeping Calderdale roads as safe as possible is hugely important and when roads have specific markings or restrictions, they’re there for a reason.
“Adopting these powers would help us to improve road safety and reduce congestion at sites across the borough.”
