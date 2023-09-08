Traffic stopped on M62 between J26 and J27 due to a multi-vehicle collision
Traffic has been temporarily stopped on the M62 eastbound due to a multi-vehicle collision – with delays of around 30 minutes reported.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Sep 2023, 14:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 15:25 BST
Traffic is at a standstill between J26 and J27 with West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire Service reportedly at the scene.
National Highways has reported delays of 30 minutes and approximately five miles of congestion on approach.
There are also reports of slow moving traffic moving westbound with delays of nine minutes.