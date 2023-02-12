Traffic & Travel: 14 Mobile speed cameras will be at these locations in Halifax and Calderdale this week

Here are the 14 locations of mobile speed cameras in Calderdale from this week.
1. Boothtown Road
A647 Boothtown Road, Halifax - between Woodside Road and Ploughcroft Lane
Photo: Google Street View
2. Whitehall Road
A58 Whitehall Road - between 174m East of Syke Lane and 246m West of Huddersfield Road
Photo: Google Street View
3. Skircoat Road
A629 Skircoat Road, Halifax - between Hunger Hill and Heath Lane
Photo: Google Street View
4. Stainland Road
B6112 Stainland Road, Greetland - between 35m South of Bradley Lane and Queen Street
Photo: Google Street View